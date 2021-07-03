Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $24.16 Million Investment in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 636,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NCR by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NCR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NCR stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

