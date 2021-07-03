Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

