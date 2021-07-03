Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.26 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $25,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

Shares of TRV opened at $151.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

