Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175,129 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.79% of Noah worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Noah by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,960,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Noah by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,196,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Noah by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 64,690 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,858,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOAH. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

NYSE NOAH opened at $41.25 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.79.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

