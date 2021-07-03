ForTube (FOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and $2.78 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.00686530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00080146 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.