FortKnoxster Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $244,896.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018026 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 704.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00740759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

