Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.65 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

