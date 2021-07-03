Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLUIF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$40.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

