Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $348.72 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.