Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 900,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,946,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

