Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.35 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

