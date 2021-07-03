Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

NYSE:SAM opened at $953.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $550.09 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,071.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,089 shares of company stock worth $47,975,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.