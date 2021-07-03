FLIP Trading Down 0.3% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $226,805.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00695978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080518 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

