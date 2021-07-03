Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FSI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

FSI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 28,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.