Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $39,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

