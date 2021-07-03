FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $174.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $98.66 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.99.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

