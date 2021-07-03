First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First United has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,245 shares of company stock worth $77,146. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUNC shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.