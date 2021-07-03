First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 34.6% in June

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $48.40 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17.

