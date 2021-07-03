First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,875,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,254,000.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69.

