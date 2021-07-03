First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after buying an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.