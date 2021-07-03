First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.25 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

