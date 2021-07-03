First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $218,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

