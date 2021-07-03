First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $14,179,756 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $376.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

