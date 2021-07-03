First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,848 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

