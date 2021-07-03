First Manhattan Co. Purchases 72,785 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 859.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3,755.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 212,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

