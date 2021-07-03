First Manhattan Co. Has $2.88 Million Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.97% of BRT Apartments worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $17.38 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $305.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other BRT Apartments news, Director Fredric H. Gould purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.