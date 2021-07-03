First Manhattan Co. Buys 966 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $192.70 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.34 and a 12 month high of $193.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

