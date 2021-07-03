First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.35

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.35 and traded as low as C$18.92. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$19.58, with a volume of 443,712 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on FR. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at C$1,817,750. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,300. Insiders sold a total of 252,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,470,707 in the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

