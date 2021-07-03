First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,961 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

