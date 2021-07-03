First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.22 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

