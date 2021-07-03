First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FACO opened at $1.96 on Friday. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

