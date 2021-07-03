FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Up 16% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 16% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.84 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001291 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 767,216,147 coins and its circulating supply is 335,747,584 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.