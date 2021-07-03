Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Purchases 123,200 Shares

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,531,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 809,039 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $9,781,281.51.

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,522,044.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $4,247,860.50.

FTCV opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

