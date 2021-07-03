Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

FNCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

