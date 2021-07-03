Financial Survey: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lemonade alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and The Travelers Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00 The Travelers Companies 2 7 4 0 2.15

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $88.57, suggesting a potential downside of 17.72%. The Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $152.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.06%. Given The Travelers Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than Lemonade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -147.00% -26.53% -15.24% The Travelers Companies 8.74% 9.65% 2.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and The Travelers Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 70.03 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -29.66 The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.19 $2.70 billion $10.48 14.43

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Travelers Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats Lemonade on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.