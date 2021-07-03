Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.3% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 210,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP increased its stake in Apple by 25.7% in the first quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 440,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $5,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

