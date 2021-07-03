FIL Ltd Sells 593,632 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593,632 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $87,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

