FIL Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 160.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Marriott International worth $122,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.