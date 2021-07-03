FIL Ltd Has $82.15 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,739 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 386,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.66% of Cree worth $82,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Cree by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 3.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.11. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CREE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.