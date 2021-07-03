FIL Ltd Has $107.61 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,121 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $107,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $11,019,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

