FIL Ltd Decreases Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.37% of Ryanair worth $95,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ryanair by 20.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,757 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63.

A number of analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

