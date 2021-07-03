FIL Ltd Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,311,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,516 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.01% of Equitable worth $140,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.82 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

