Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading Up 1.2%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 27,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

