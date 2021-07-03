Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,885 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

