Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 15,468 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,789,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,399,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

