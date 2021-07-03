Federated Hermes Inc. Has $915,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,979,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,725,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

AIZ opened at $156.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.51. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

