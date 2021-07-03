Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

