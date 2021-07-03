Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 8,507 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.