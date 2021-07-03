Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective increased by Truist from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

