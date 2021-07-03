FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Tops $13.93 on Major Exchanges (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $13.93 or 0.00041428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $41.11 million and $3.51 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.67 or 0.00691984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080514 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

BAR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,967 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

